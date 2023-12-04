Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

