Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
