Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Shares of IREN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. 4,053,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,926. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.