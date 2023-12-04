Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.4 days.
Capital Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $27.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.
Capital Power Company Profile
