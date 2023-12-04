Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.4 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $27.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

