Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CS opened at C$5.86 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5669782 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.