Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,122,000 after purchasing an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 462,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 209,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CUK opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

