Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CARV stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

