Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTTMF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Monday. 15,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

