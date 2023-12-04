Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 198,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.