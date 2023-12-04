Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

