Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.