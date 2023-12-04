Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

