Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $205.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

