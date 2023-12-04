Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 159,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 189,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 28,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $192.40 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

