Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

