Cerity Partners LLC Sells 581,689 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 581,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $138,407,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

