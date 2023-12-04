Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,988,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,502,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.
