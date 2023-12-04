Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

