Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,405 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

