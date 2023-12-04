Citigroup Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $95.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 193.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

