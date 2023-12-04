Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $60,428.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,298 shares of company stock valued at $258,071. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZFS traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

