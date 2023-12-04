Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.1 %

NET stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $978,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,467 shares of company stock valued at $53,159,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

