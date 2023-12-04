CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,674 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.40% of CME Group worth $269,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.85. 289,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,413. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

