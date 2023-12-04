CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $17.57 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.90 to $17.57 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.57. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

