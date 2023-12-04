Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

