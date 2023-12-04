Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $133.76

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.76, but opened at $143.53. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $144.15, with a volume of 6,166,694 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,926 shares of company stock valued at $25,670,078. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

