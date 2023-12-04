Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490,314 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.20% of Columbia Banking System worth $50,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

