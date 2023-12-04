Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 5%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $186.48 and last traded at $186.70. 54,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 266,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,737. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

