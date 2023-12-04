Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 370,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 368,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

