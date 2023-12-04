Comparing Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) and PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bristow Group and PROOF Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bristow Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Bristow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bristow Group and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -0.46% -0.73% -0.31% PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.37 -$6.98 million ($0.21) -125.14 PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

