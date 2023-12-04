Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

