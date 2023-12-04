Concentric Capital Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,893,493,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.7 %

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.