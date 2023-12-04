Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 8,770 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pool by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $72,756,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $65,725,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $295.95 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day moving average is $351.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

