Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 514,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,558. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.31, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

