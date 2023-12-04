Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Teradata worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 115.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

