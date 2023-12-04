Concentric Capital Strategies LP Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,430.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,980 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,844. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $84.46. 56,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
