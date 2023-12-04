Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $5.02 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $512,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 315,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

