Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Huntsman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 177,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

