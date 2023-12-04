Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

