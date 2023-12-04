Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 22,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,462,000 after buying an additional 75,808 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $189.65. 96,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,964. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

