Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,259.02

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3,259.02 and last traded at C$3,240.07, with a volume of 1631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3,226.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSU. National Bankshares raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,275.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,929.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,800.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 106.4686469 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

