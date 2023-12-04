Contrasting Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and MVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $339.87 million 2.21 $102.19 million $3.26 6.46 MVB Financial $164.25 million 1.64 $15.05 million $2.29 9.24

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Premier Financial pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

65.3% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Premier Financial and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 MVB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Premier Financial currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 26.28% 10.56% 1.13% MVB Financial 14.74% 7.81% 0.63%

Summary

Premier Financial beats MVB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

