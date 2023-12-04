Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Cool has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cool to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.
Cool Price Performance
CLCO stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Cool has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Cool Company Profile
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
