Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Cool has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cool to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Price Performance

CLCO stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Cool has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Cool

Cool Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $25,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cool by 41.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cool in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.