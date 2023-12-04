Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,734 shares during the period. Credo Technology Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.72% of Credo Technology Group worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDO traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $18.63. 1,008,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,757. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares in the company, valued at $51,306,709.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,658,030 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

