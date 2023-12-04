Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,631,603.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,631,603.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,565 shares of company stock worth $11,658,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $479,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

