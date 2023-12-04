Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,306,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,565 shares of company stock worth $11,658,030. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 537,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

