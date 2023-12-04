Critical Contrast: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) and THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF)

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) and THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarParts.com and THG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $661.60 million 0.28 -$950,000.00 ($0.14) -23.00 THG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

THG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CarParts.com.

This table compares CarParts.com and THG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -1.24% -7.21% -3.25% THG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarParts.com and THG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 THG 0 1 0 0 2.00

CarParts.com presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.16%. Given CarParts.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than THG.

Summary

CarParts.com beats THG on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands. It also engages in the online beauty and haircare businesses; and provision of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products. In addition, the company operates THG OnDemand, which offers entertainment products and subscription services for clothing, gadgets, and vinyl; THG Experience that comprises of Three luxury event spaces, including King Street Townhouse Hotel, Great John Street Hotel, and Hale Country Club & Spa; and THG Luxury, which operates various websites that retails fashion and lifestyle brands. Further, it operates hairdressing salons and hotels; offers website development, franchising and consultancy, warehouse and distribution, environmental consulting, translation and interpretation, and marketing services; distributes motion pictures; recovers sorted metals; and produces visual content. The company was formerly known as THG Holdings plc and changed its name to THG Plc in January 2021. THG Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

