Critical Contrast: ECARX (ECX) and Its Rivals

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -4.85 ECARX Competitors $1.78 billion $42.16 million 8.00

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 401 1860 3108 85 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.11%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 11.05%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -369.29% -218.09% -17.84%

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

