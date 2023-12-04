CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

