CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,248 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $33.78. 8,023,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,063,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

