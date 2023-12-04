CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 973,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CVR Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.